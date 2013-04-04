* AT&T will sell HTC-made "Home" exclusively, price $100
By Gerry Shih
MENLO PARK, Calif., April 4 Facebook Inc
on Thursday unveiled its most ambitious attempt yet to enter
mobile computing without a phone of its own, introducing a new
app that replaces the home screen on some Android smartphones.
Called "Home," the new software lets users comprehensively
modify Android, the popular mobile operating system developed by
Google, to prominently display their Facebook newsfeed
and messages on the home screens of a wide range of devices -
while hiding other apps.
"Why do we need to go into those apps in the first place to
see what's going on with those we care about?" Facebook Chief
Executive Mark Zuckerberg told the hundreds of reporters and
industry executives gathered at the company's Menlo Park campus.
"We want to bring all this content to the front."
The "Home" software will be available for download for free
from Google Play starting April 12. In addition, AT&T Inc
has exclusive rights to sell for $100 the first handsets, made
by Taiwan's HTC Corp, that come pre-installed with the
software starting the same day. France Telecom's Orange
will be offering the phone in Europe.
Shares in Facebook finished trading up 82 cents, or 3.1
percent, at $27.07; Google stock closed at $795.07, down $11.13
or 1.38 percent.
Analysts say should the new software take off, it may begin
to draw users away from Google services. Offering Facebook
messaging, social networking and photos on the very first screen
that Android users see could divert attention from the panoply
of services, such as search and email, which generate
advertising revue for Google.
Instead of traditional wallpaper or a "lock screen," users
with Home installed will see a new Facebook "cover feed" that
displays a rolling ticker-tape of photos, status updates - and
eventually, ads - from Facebook's network.
Facebook's executives, acknowledging that messaging and
communications remain the most fundamental use for smartphones,
also showed off a new "chat heads" messaging interface, which
would combine SMS text messages and Facebook chat messages under
one tool.
"On one level, this is just next mobile version of
Facebook," Zuckerberg said. "At a deeper level, this can start
to be a change in the relationship with how we use these
computing devices."
People who used the software and the HTC phone on Thursday
appeared impressed by the highly visual design and interface
that featured a multitude of pictures. But analysts say the jury
is still out on whether Home has appeal beyond habitual Facebook
users.
Some were skeptical consumers would leap at the chance to
make Facebook so central to their lives.
"Facebook thinks it's more important to people than it
actually is," said Charles Golvin, an analyst at Forrester
Research.
Golvin said that in markets like Spain and Brazil, mobile
users spend far more time in messaging apps like Whatsapp
compared to the Facebook app.
"For the vast majority of people, Facebook just isn't the
be-all and end-all of their mobile experience. It's just one
part," he said. "I see a more apathetic response among Facebook
users than Facebook might be expecting."
COMPETITION WITH GOOGLE
Facebook's wide-reaching mobile strategy could heighten its
competition with Google, the dominant Internet search engine and
the developer of Android with whom it is locked in a battle for
Internet users' time online and for advertising dollars. But if
it proves to be popular among Android users, Home could also
place the two companies in something of an uneasy partnership.
More than 750 million mobile devices featuring Android have
been activated to date, according to Google, more than gadgets
based on Apple Inc's iOS, the runner-up.
Zuckerberg downplayed the rivalry even as he praised
Google's willingness to let other companies tinker with Android.
He said he was confident Google would not make changes to
Android that would hamstring Facebook.
"If 20 percent of time people are spending on their phones
is in Home, I really think they're going to have a hard time
making a rational decision" to limit Home's functionality,
Zuckerberg told reporters.
Google issued a neutral statement, saying the new phone
demonstrated Android's openness.
"The Android platform has spurred the development of
hundreds of different types of devices," the company said. "This
latest device demonstrates the openness and flexibility that has
made Android so popular."
Not everyone is sure that Google will remain neutral.
"Google has made Android open, but as they release the next
version, are they going to be as open?" said Simon Mansell, the
chief executive of TBG Digital, an advertising technology
provider. "Facebook is hiding all the Google stuff with their
own stuff, and how Google will respond is interesting."
For Facebook - founded in Zuckerberg's dorm room in 2004 as
a website - bolstering its mobile presence is critical. Nearly
70 percent of Facebook members used mobile devices such as
smartphones and tablets to access its service at the end of
2012, and 157 million of Facebook's roughly 1 billion users
accessed the service solely on a mobile device.
The company has stepped up efforts to ensure that its
revenue-generating ads can be viewed on mobile devices and
Zuckerberg has said that the company's engineers are now focused
on creating "mobile-first experiences."
Zuckerberg said features like cover feed will be ad-free
initially, but he envisioned advertising as another form of
content that will eventually be integrated. Analysts say the
company treads cautiously when introducing ads into any of its
services, wary of infuriating users.
"This is about becoming more deeply embedded in the
operating system on mobile devices, and creating a broader
platform," said Jan Dawson, chief telecoms analyst for the
research firm Ovum. "It will allow Facebook to track more of a
user's behavior on devices, and present more opportunities to
serve up advertising."
But "that presents the biggest obstacle to success for this
experiment: Facebook's objectives and users' are once again in
conflict. Users don't want more advertising or tracking, and
Facebook wants to do more of both."
Reports that Facebook was developing its self-branded
smartphone have appeared sporadically and Zuckerberg has shot
them down, as he did again on Thursday.
But with specialized software that adds a layer on top of
Android, Facebook may get many of the benefits of having its own
phone without the costs and risks of actually building a
hardware device, analysts said.
"It's much lower risk than developing a phone or an
operating system of its own, and if it turns out not to be
successful, there will be little risk or loss to Facebook,"
Dawson said. "If it does turn out to be successful, Facebook can
build on the model further and increase the value provided in
the application over time."