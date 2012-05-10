* App Center is new revenue source
* App Center will handle PC and mobile apps
* Social giant trying to capture more mobile cash
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, May 9 Facebook Inc
unveiled a new hub for consumers to find games and other apps on
the social network, including its first storefront for selling
paid apps, in the company's latest effort to expand the ways its
makes money from its massive audience.
The new App Center, which Facebook said will launch in the
next few weeks, comes as the company is preparing an initial
public offering that would value the company between $77 billion
and $96 billion.
A key concern for investors is Facebook's slowing revenue
growth, due in part to the widening trend of consumers accessing
its service on smartphones, where Facebook provides limited ads.
In an amended prospectus filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Facebook said the popularity
of mobile devices has caused its number of daily users to grow
faster than the number of ads it is delivering.
Facebook described the number of mobile ads it has recently
begun showing to users as "immaterial."
Facebook makes the vast majority of its revenue from online
ads, although it also collects fees when consumers purchase
goods from within social apps, such as Zynga's Farmville.
The App Center will, for the first time, allow software
developers to sell apps to consumers directly on Facebook.
Consumers will need to use Facebook Credits, the company's
payment system, to purchase the apps and Facebook will take a 30
percent cut of the revenue as it does with in-app purchases,
said Facebook spokeswoman Malorie Lucich.
Facebook is introducing the app service to give software
developers additional options, but the company expects in-app
purchases to remain more prevalent on the social network, said
Lucich.
Apps, ranging from social games to music services, are
popular activities on Facebook, the world's No.1 online social
network with roughly 900 million users. According to the
company, 200 of the apps that are available on Facebook have
more than 1 million users.
The App Center will feature apps that designed for PCs as
well as for mobile devices such as Apple Inc iPhones
and Android smartphones. If a mobile app requires installation
for the mobile device, Facebook said it will direct users to
Apple's App Store or Google Inc's Play store to
download the app.
The App Center will showcase apps based on the quality
scores that users give apps and other data Facebook collects,
such as how often and how long people use apps. Each user will
see a different, customized version of the App Center, rather
than one standard version of the App Center.