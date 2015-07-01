VIENNA, July 1 An Austrian student's legal
battle against Facebook, accusing it of helping the U.S.
security service collect personal data, suffered a setback after
a Vienna court rejected his case on procedural grounds, both
sides said on Wednesday.
The social media giant hailed the ruling, saying it showed
the class-action lawsuit had been unnecessary and defending its
record on guarding customers' privacy.
But 27-year-old Max Schrems said he would appeal against the
decision and fight on, as the court had not killed off the case
entirely, but referred it on to a higher tribunal.
The law student is claiming 500 euros ($556) in damages for
each of the more 25,000 signatories of his lawsuit - the latest
in a series of European challenges to U.S. technology firms and
their handling of personal data.
Facebook's lawyer presented a long list of procedural
objections to the Vienna court in April, questioning Schrems'
status as a private Facebook consumer and whether the 25,000
plaintiffs were legally allowed to confer their rights on him.
The court said Schrems was not a private consumer and that
it had no jurisdiction over the case, Schrems said in an emailed
statement. The court was not immediately available for comment.
"This finding by the court is really very strange.
Unfortunately it seems like the court wanted to forward this hot
potato to the higher courts," Schrems' lawyer, Wolfram Proksch,
said in a statement.
Schrems accuses Facebook of aiding the U.S. National
Security Agency in running its PRISM programme, which mined the
personal data of Facebook users.
"This litigation was unnecessary and we're pleased that the
court has roundly rejected these claims," a spokesman for
Facebook said. "We remain happy to work with our regulator, the
Irish Data Protection Commissioner, to address any questions
about our commitment to protecting people's information."
European politicians have grown increasingly concerned about
Facebook, Google and other American companies'
domination of the Internet industry, and have sought ways to
curb their power.
Schrems also has a case pending at the European Court of
Justice financed by crowd-sourcing, which mainly relates to the
so-called Safe Harbor agreement governing data transfers from
Europe to the United States.
($1 = 0.8989 euros)
