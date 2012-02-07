VIENNA Feb 7 U.S. social media group
Facebook seems ready to publish categories of data it collects
from users, an Austrian student group lobbying for stricter
privacy rules said on Tuesday.
Facebook had agreed in December to overhaul privacy
protection for more than half a billion users outside North
America after a three-month investigation found that its privacy
policies were overly complex and lacked transparency.
"This (data) access issue as well as having disclosed all
the data categories they are holding about users is something
where we found some progress," Max Schrems, spokesman for the
europe-v-facebook.org group, told reporters after meeting
Facebook representatives in Vienna on Tuesday.
"The main issue is that they have limited resources,
especially for the access requests. I have the feeling that they
are kind of thinking if they can get by without making full
access to the raw data."
The probe by the Irish Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) at
the U.S. group's international headquarters in Dublin said users
were at risk of unknowingly publicising personal details.
Schrems said it was "absurd" that a group of individual
citizens was trying to hold a multinational company like
Facebook to account on privacy rules, but said the European
Union would probably take a more active role in the future.
His group had filed 22 complaints against Facebook that
centre on allegations that Facebook gathers personal data that
users had not authorised or thought they had deleted.
