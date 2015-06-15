BRUSSELS, June 15 Belgium's privacy watchdog has
begun legal action against Facebook, accusing the social
network site of tracking its users across the web and even
monitoring the activities of those without an account.
The independent Privacy Commission, which is working with
German, Dutch, French and Spanish counterparts, accused Facebook
last month of trampling on European privacy laws after trying to
find out more about the U.S. social media giant's practices.
"We did not get satisfactory answers so this was the next
step," said a spokeswoman for the Commission for the Protection
of Privacy (CPP).
The Commission has asked the court, which will convene on
Thursday, for an immediate order banning Facebook from
monitoring non-users in particular, which it may do via plug-ins
or cookies.
The action is the latest of a series of legal and regulatory
challenges across the European Union to U.S. technology
companies, from the newer taxi-hailing service Uber to
established Amazon and Google.
Facebook said it was surprised and disappointed that the CPP
had agreed to a meeting on Friday and then taken the
"theatrical" action of taking Facebook to court the day before.
It said it was confident there was no merit in the case, but
was happy to work to resolve the concerns through a dialogue
with its regulator, the Irish Data Protection Commissioner.
Facebook has previously described cookies as an industry
standard and that Internet users had the right to opt out.
Facebook says it is subject only to law in Ireland, the site
of its European headquarters, although some EU members have
accused Dublin of being soft on multinational firms it has
attracted, whether on data protection or corporate tax.
