(Adds Belgian government reaction)
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS Nov 9 Facebook said on Monday
it would appeal a court ruling ordering it to stop tracking the
online activities of non-Facebook users in Belgium who visit
Facebook pages, or face a 250,000 euro ($269,000) daily fine.
Belgium's data protection regulator took the U.S. company to
court in June, accusing it of trampling on EU privacy law by
tracking people without a Facebook account without their
consent.
At stake is the so-called 'datr' cookie, which Facebook
places on people's browsers when they visit a Facebook.com site
or click a Facebook 'Like' button on other websites, allowing it
to track the online activities of that browser.
"We've used the 'datr' cookie for more than five years to
keep Facebook secure for 1.5 billion people around the world," a
spokeswoman said.
"We will appeal this decision and are working to minimise
any disruption to people's access to Facebook in Belgium."
The Brussels court ordered Facebook to stop tracking
non-Facebook users in Belgium within 48 hours or pay a daily
fine of 250,000 euros to the Belgian privacy regulator, said
Margot Neyskens, spokeswoman for Bart Tommelein, Belgian
secretary of state for the protection of privacy.
"Facebook can not follow people on the internet who are not
members of Facebook which is very logical because they can not
have given permission to follow them," Tommelein said in an
emailed statement.
Facebook says the cookie only identifies browsers, not
people and helps it to distinguish legitimate visits from those
by attackers.
The company has also argued that since it has its European
headquarters in Ireland it should be regulated solely by the
Irish Data Protection Commissioner.
That argument was rejected by the Belgian privacy regulator.
Tommelein said the fact that the Brussels court had ruled
meant it had jurisdiction over the company.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti, Editing by Jane Merriman and
David Evans)