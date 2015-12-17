By Olivia Oran and Sarah McBride
| NEW YORK/EAST PALO ALTO, Calif.
NEW YORK/EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. Dec 17 Facebook
Inc is offering employees at its Silicon Valley
headquarters at least $10,000 to move closer to the office, a
reflection of the challenges many tech companies face in the
increasingly expensive and congested San Francisco Bay area.
To qualify for the payment, which the social networking firm
started offering in the last 12 months, according to current and
former Facebook workers, employees must buy or rent a home
within 10 miles (16 km) of the Facebook campus at One Hacker
Way, a desolate strip of road overlooking a marsh about 30 miles
(48 km) south of San Francisco.
Some Facebook employees with families to support could earn
a one-off payment of $15,000 or more for housing costs.
Facebook's efforts, along with similar programs at some
other technology companies including investment management
technology company Addepar, data company Palantir and software
firm SalesforceIQ, a unit of Salesforce.com Inc, could
help ease a major source of tension in San Francisco: an influx
of young, wealthy tech workers who commute to Silicon Valley on
private buses and often displace lower-income residents.
But Silicon Valley has a housing affordability crisis of its
own, and if Facebook's program gains traction it could further
accelerate the gentrification of nearby communities, especially
the low-income city of East Palo Alto.
"A lot of local families are going to get hurt," said John
Liotti, chief executive officer of East Palo Alto community
advocacy group Able Works.
Facebook says the program is not about social engineering.
"Our benefits at Facebook are designed to support our employees
and the people who matter most to them at all stages of life," a
Facebook spokesman said.
Cynics suggest the company might be looking to encourage
people to spend more time in the office while also cutting the
cost of its luxury bus service, whose drivers recently
unionized.
For Mark Shim, an engineer who had worked at Addepar, living
across the street from the Mountain View-based company earned
him a $300-a-month bonus. But the money, which was a taxed
benefit, wasn't the reason behind his housing decision.
"For me, it wasn't financially driven as my rent has gone up
more than 60 percent since I moved to Mountain View and the
stipend doesn't keep up with the rent spikes in the area," said
Shim, who has since joined another company.
"If you live closer to work you are less worried about
leaving at an exact time, and if you're in the middle of solving
a cool problem, you'll spend the extra time to finish that up."
Lissa Minkin, vice president of people at Addepar, said the
perk was designed to help employees spend more time on personal
interests or with their families.
"Not having a long commute makes a huge positive impact on
maintaining a healthy work-life balance," she said.
Tech workers say the commute is getting worse. What would
have been a one-hour commute each way three years ago has
stretched to 90 minutes or more as the tech economy has boomed
and more cars hit the road.
San Francisco-area drivers spend more time in gridlock than
those of any city other than Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles,
according to traffic data service Inrix.
Still, plenty of young techies are willing to endure it.
Take Nilesh Patel, a single technology worker who commutes from
San Francisco to a large company almost 40 miles (64 km) away so
he can cultivate his rich social life in the city.
"I didn't want to move into one of those depressing bachelor
complexes," he said about the generic Silicon Valley apartment
buildings that often house people like him.
Even for those who might consider a more suburban lifestyle,
$10,000 doesn't necessarily go very far in a city like Menlo
Park, where the average rental is $3,600 a month, according to
data from online real estate company Trulia.
And moving south won't provide an escape from the resentment
tech workers have engendered in San Francisco neighborhoods like
the Mission, where community activists protesting gentrification
have blockaded tech-company buses.
In East Palo Alto, once a crime-ridden city that provided an
element of gritty flair amid the bland office parks and strip
malls that dominate much of Silicon Valley, the recent influx of
tech money has brought plenty of benefits.
Crime, including robbery, auto theft and rape, has declined
over the years, according to city data. New businesses like the
city's only full-fledged grocery store have opened, and many new
arrivals are trying to help by tutoring kids and donating to
local causes, said Liotti.
But the newcomers, who locals call "los Facebuqueros"
regardless of where they work, have also contributed to
increasing evictions and sky-rocketing rents.
"We're dealing with a huge displacement of lower-income
individuals," said Tom Myers, executive director of the
Community Services Agency in Mountain View, which this month
passed ordinances to try to take pressure off lower-income
renters.
There's also the chance that the housing incentives
backfire.
Old hands remember a time when Facebook offered a few
hundred dollars for employees who lived within a few blocks of
its old offices in Palo Alto. Landlords got wind of the
situation and quickly raised rents to match, they say.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York and Sarah McBride in East
Palo Alto, California; Editing by Jonathan Weber and James
Dalgleish)