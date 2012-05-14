May 14 Facebook Inc will close the books on its
mammoth $10.6 billion initial public offering Tuesday, according
to a source familiar with the deal.
The No. 1 social network is scheduled on Thursday to price
its shares, which begin trading on Friday. It has stopped taking
orders for the IPO two days ahead of schedule.
The IPO is already oversubscribed, which is why the social
network is closing its books earlier than expected.
No decision has been made about raising the proposed offer
price for Facebook shares, which are being offered at $28 to $35
each, said the source, who asked not to be identified because
discussions with the company are private. If the price range is
increased, it will likely be done after final orders come in
Tuesday. Given the size of the IPO, the deal's underwriters are
likely to be very cautious about raising the price range, the
source said.
A host of Wall Street banks are underwriting Facebook's
offering, with Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs
serving as leads.