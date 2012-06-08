By Sarah McBride and Esteban Israel
| SAN FRANCISCO/ SAO PAULO, June 7
SAN FRANCISCO/ SAO PAULO, June 7 One of
Facebook's earliest investors has turned his attention to
a distant market with a small but lively start-up scene: Brazil.
Kevin Efrusy, the partner at Accel who spearheaded the
firm's initial $12.7 million investment in Facebook back in
2005, has made several new investments in Brazil over the last
year or so.
Efrusy, who declined to be interviewed for this article, is
perhaps the most ambitious of a growing number of U.S.-based
venture capitalists who see opportunity in a country with a
large population, a fast-growing middle class, big growth
potential and political stability.
Redpoint Ventures and BV Capital created a Sao Paulo-based
firm, Redpoint eVentures, earlier this year. Benchmark Capital
and General Atlantic have invested in Peixe Urbano, a
Groupon-style deals site. Insight Venture Partners has invested
in several Brazilian companies, including discount-travel site
Hotel Urbano and, alongside Accel, in handcrafted-goods
marketplace Elo7.
"Venture capital is an industry that is just being born in
Brazil and the trend is that it will go very quickly from
millions to billions," said Haroldo Korte, a Sao Paulo-based
manager at Atomico, a fund created by Skype co-founder Niklas
Zennstrom.
Last month, Sao Paulo was one of the hottest stops for Geeks
on a Plane, a series of tours organized by venture capitalist
Dave McClure of Mountain View, California-based 500 Startups.
The tour brought more than 40 tech junkies, entrepreneurs and
investors to Brazil.
There are still plenty of obstacles. The Brazilian economy
has been barely growing in recent quarters, and start-ups must
contend with high taxes, comparatively limited access to
early-stage funding, and the absence of organized programs to
foster entrepreneurship. Entr epreneurs with regional aspirations
must work in Spanish as well as Brazil's national tongue,
Portuguese.
There are cultural barriers as well. Failure carries a
bigger stigma in Brazil than in the United States, making
entrepreneurs less aggressive, says Ted Rogers, a partner at
Arpex Capital in Sao Paulo. The community of engineers,
developers and experienced entrepreneurs is also small, if
growing.
And Brazil has yet to experience a sizable venture-capital
exit through a sale or an initial public offering to show the
way. Perhaps the closest was the 2009 sale of Buscape, a
price-comparison site, to South African company Naspers
for $340 million.
"It hasn't had its Netscape moment, its Google
moment," said Rogers, referring to IPOs in 1995 and 2004 that
bolstered venture-backed Internet investments in the United
States.
But investors are hoping that Brazil's booming consumer
market in particular might soon produce a home run. Brazilians
already spend about $10 billion a year online, and investors
believe there is plenty of room for growth: just 40 percent of
the population is connected to the Internet, compared with twice
that in the United States.
"Investors got here with a huge appetite. They saw untapped
opportunities and made a series of investments in companies that
were trying to capture Brazil's macroeconomic optimism," said
Fernando Okumura, chief executive of Kekanto, a Yelp-style
reviews company that is among Accel's investments.
"Most of the investments went to e-commerce - betting on the
strong expansion of Brazil middle classes and the country's
potential for consumption," Okumura added.
Efrusy, who spent three days in Brazil earlier this week,
has also focused on consumer e-commerce, with bets on online
retailer Shoes4you, Elo7, and travel site Despegar, which has
extensive operations in Brazil.
But he's has also invested in Mind Lab, a company that is
working to improve teaching methodology. His willingness to look
for innovation "is very good for the ecosystem in Brazil," said
Eric Acher, a partner at Monashees Capital in Sao Paulo, also an
investor in Mind Lab.
Rogers recalls Efrusy going off the beaten path to Espirito
Santo, a state north of Rio, last year to talk with
entrepreneurs at a meeting. "It was a big deal for them that he
was there," Rogers said.
Efrusy, who grew up in Hinsdale, Illinois, and obtained
bachelor's and master's degrees at Stanford University, is
described by entrepreneurs who have worked with him as low-key
and self-effacing. U.S. business-lender Capital Access Networks
took Accel's money over other firms' because of the quality of
ideas Efrusy bought to the table, along with a certain
doggedness, said Chief Executive Glenn Goldman.
"Nobody committed the kind of team and persistence that
Kevin and his team did," Goldman said.
As Facebook's tumble on the public markets raises questions
about the value of U.S. consumer-Internet companies, Efrusy's
move south may be prescient.
But as was the case with Facebook, it will take years to see
whether his bet on Brazil will pay off.