SAO PAULO, March 1 Federal police in Brazil apprehended an executive from Facebook Inc on Tuesday for failing to cooperate with judicial orders in an investigation of drug trafficking in Sergipe state.

The executive remains under custody for questioning in Sao Paulo state, according to a police statement. A Facebook representative declined to comment immediately on the case. (Reporting by Cesar Bianconi and Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Chizu Nomiyama)