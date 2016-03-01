UPDATE 6-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
SAO PAULO, March 1 Federal police in Brazil apprehended an executive from Facebook Inc on Tuesday for failing to cooperate with judicial orders in an investigation of drug trafficking in Sergipe state.
The executive remains under custody for questioning in Sao Paulo state, according to a police statement. A Facebook representative declined to comment immediately on the case. (Reporting by Cesar Bianconi and Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Chizu Nomiyama)
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.