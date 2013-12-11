BRIEF-Trius Investments Inc provides corporate update
* Trius Investments-proceeding with request to tsx exchange for reclassification of business from tier ii industrial issuer to tier II investment issuer
NEW YORK Dec 11 Facebook Inc : * Shares up 4 percent in extended trading, to join S&P 500 index
NEW YORK, April 11 Chicago-based exchange CME Group Inc and Britain's Royal Mint have started testing a blockchain-based platform for trading gold, as more projects using the emerging technology come closer to deployment.