UPDATE 1-Indebted gambler behind Philippines casino attack - police
* Say gunman a "high-roller", hooked to gambling (Adds more details, quotes)
Oct 4 Facebook Inc : * Reaches one billion monthly active users, 600 million Mobile users - cnbc * CEO Zuckerberg in statement confirms that "more than one billion people are
using Facebook actively each month"
* Say gunman a "high-roller", hooked to gambling (Adds more details, quotes)
* Sweden's Artemis Racing beat Groupama Team France (Updates with challenger semi-final details, Spithill quotes)