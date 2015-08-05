By Yasmeen Abutaleb
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 5 Facebook Inc rolled
out features Wednesday that enable businesses to privately
communicate with customers through messages as part of the
social networking company's push to make its Messenger app a
stand-alone platform.
Businesses can now include a "send message" button in ads
that appear in Newsfeed that allow Facebook users to click a
button and send messages, which are private. If users post a
comment on a business' Facebook page, then the business can
privately message that person
The features are part of Facebook's efforts to convince more
small and medium-sized businesses - especially those in emerging
markets, such as India, Brazil and Indonesia - to advertise on
its platform.
By giving them direct access to customers, the world's
largest social network hopes to show that advertising on
Facebook directly leads to increased sales.
To encourage quick responses, Facebook will award "very
responsive to messages" badges on business pages that respond to
90 percent of messages and respond on average within five
minutes. People will, however, still be able to block private
messages from businesses.
The features will be especially valuable in southeast Asia,
Facebook wrote in a blog post. About twice as many Thai and
Singaporean users use Facebook messages to communicate with
businesses each month and most Southeast Asia users follow some
company pages.
Facebook hosts more than 40 million active small and medium
business pages, it said, with more than 1 billion page visits
each month.
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Leslie Adler)