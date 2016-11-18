Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
Social media giant Facebook Inc (FB.O) on Friday set a $6 billion buyback programme for its Class A shares, beginning in the first quarter of 2017.
Facebook's shares were up 1.1 percent at $118.24 in after-hours trading. The company had a market value of about $337 billion at close.
The company also said Chief Accounting Officer Jas Athwal had resigned, effective Feb. 17. (bit.ly/2fcxJoA) (bit.ly/2fE2wvw)
Athwal has spent nearly nine years at the company and was formerly the director of revenue at Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O).
The company said it planned to launch a search for a replacement.
BARI, Italy Financial leaders of seven leading world economies will pledge stronger cooperation against cyber crime on Saturday and not to use foreign exchange to gain competitive advantage, but stick to their cautious wording on trade, a draft communique showed.