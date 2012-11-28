By Casey Sullivan
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 28 A New York businessman accused
of attempting to defraud Facebook and its chief
executive, Mark Zuckerberg, out of billions of dollars pleaded
not guilty on Wednesday to fraud charges.
Federal prosecutors last month charged Paul Ceglia, 39, with
faking a business contract that purported to show that Ceglia
owned a large stake in Facebook. Ceglia had sued Zuckerberg in
2010 claiming he was owed the stake.
Wednesday's 30-minute arraignment hearing, before Judge
Andrew Carter, was Ceglia's first appearance in U.S. district
court in Manhattan.
Ceglia was arrested at his home in Wellsville, New York,
last month. He was later released on bail.
He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted on the
charges of mail and wire fraud.
The case is USA v. Paul Ceglia, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 12-mj-01171.