By Joseph Ax
| NEW YORK, March 7
NEW YORK, March 7 A New York businessman must
face criminal fraud charges for trying to claim a billion-dollar
stake in social media company Facebook Inc, a federal
judge ruled on Friday.
Paul Ceglia, 40, is accused of forging a 2003 contract with
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg that supposedly entitled him to
part ownership of the company.
After an hour-long hearing in New York, U.S. District Judge
Andrew Carter rejected Ceglia's request to throw out the
charges, finding he had failed to meet the "high standard"
needed to dismiss a grand jury indictment.
Ceglia sued Zuckerberg and Facebook in 2010 in a federal
court in Buffalo, New York, claiming that he and Zuckerberg had
signed a contract while Zuckerberg was a freshman at Harvard
University for Ceglia to invest $1,000 in a planned social
networking website.
Zuckerberg had previously done some programming work for
Ceglia's company, StreetFax.com. Facebook has argued that the
only contract between the two men was related to that company
and accused Ceglia of faking various documents as part of his
lawsuit.
Last year, a magistrate judge in Buffalo recommended that
Ceglia's lawsuit be dismissed, finding that it was "highly
probable and reasonably certain" that the contract was
fabricated in order to pursue the lawsuit. The federal judge
overseeing the case has not yet ruled on that recommendation.
Prosecutors in New York charged Ceglia in 2012, accusing him
of forging documents as part of the Buffalo litigation.
Ceglia has since filed a separate lawsuit against Manhattan
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, whose office is prosecuting Ceglia,
and U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder seeking to halt the
criminal case.
On Friday, Ceglia's defense attorney, David Patton, argued
that the government should be barred from prosecuting him for
allegations he made in the context of a civil lawsuit, warning
that it could discourage litigants from filing claims.
He also said the government's allegations do not constitute
criminal fraud under federal law.
"They're alleging that it's simply a phony, sham
litigation," he said. "That's not fraud."
Carter said the indictment was sufficient to move ahead,
though he said he would consider Patton's arguments at a later
date if the case goes to trial.
Following the hearing, Ceglia vowed to press forward with
his claims against Facebook, while his civil attorney, Joseph
Alioto, said they would prove the Zuckerberg contract is
legitimate.
"Nothing is going to stop me," Ceglia said.
Ceglia's lawsuit created a bizarre backdrop as Facebook
marched toward its initial public offering in May 2013.
Facebook's origins were also the subject of a separate legal
challenge by Zuckerberg's Harvard classmates, twins Cameron and
Tyler Winklevoss, that was chronicled in the 2010 film, "The
Social Network."
The criminal case is U.S. v. Ceglia, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No 12-cr-00876. The lawsuit
against Bharara and Holder is Ceglia v. Holder et al in the same
court, No. 13-00256. The civil case is Ceglia v. Zuckerberg et
al, U.S. District Court, Western District of New York, No.
10-00569.