By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 11 Facebook Inc may pursue
a lawsuit against law firms that represented a New York man who
recently turned fugitive rather than face federal charges that
he tried to defraud founder Mark Zuckerberg out of half of the
company, a judge ruled on Monday.
New York Supreme Court Justice Eileen Rakower said Facebook
and Zuckerberg could move forward with a lawsuit alleging law
firms, including DLA Piper LLP and Milberg LLP, maliciously
prosecuted claims by Paul Ceglia that were based on forged
documents.
Rakower said that, accepting Facebook's claims as true, its
complaint adequately alleged the law firms "knew there was no
basis - and therefore no probable cause- for Ceglia's claims."
Facebook in statement said it was pleaded with the ruling
and would "continue to hold accountable DLA Piper and the other
firms who pursued Paul Ceglia's fraudulent claims against
Facebook."
A DLA Piper spokesman did not respond to a request for
comment. Milberg's lawyer declined comment, and a lawyer for a
third firm, Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP, did not respond
to a request for comment.
The ruling came a week after what would have been the May 4
start of a criminal trial in Manhattan federal court of Ceglia,
a 41-year-old wood pellet salesman from Wellsville, New York.
Instead, Ceglia removed his electronic ankle bracelet in
early March and disappeared, along with his wife, two children
and a dog. His whereabouts remain unknown.
The criminal case arose from Ceglia's June 2010 civil
lawsuit in upstate New York against Menlo Park, California-based
Facebook and Zuckerberg.
Ceglia alleged that a 2003 contract with Zuckerberg, then a
Harvard University freshman who had done programming work for
Ceglia's StreetFax.com, entitled him to half of Facebook.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York last month
upheld the dismissal of that lawsuit, saying "overwhelming
forensic evidence" showed the contract was
forged.
Over the years, the lawsuit was handled by several prominent
law firms, including DLA Piper, one of the largest firms in the
world.
Facebook sued those firms in October, saying they knew or
should have known Ceglia's lawsuit was a fraud, but plowed ahead
"for the purpose of extorting a lucrative and unwarranted
settlement."
Facebook also said those lawyers stayed with the case even
after a lawyer at Kasowitz Benson Torres & Friedman, who also
represented Ceglia, warned he had found "smoking-gun" evidence
of fraud. Kasowitz Benson soon withdrew from the case.
The case is Facebook Inc v. DLA Piper LLP, New York Supreme
Court, No. 653183/2014.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York. Editing by Andre
Grenon)