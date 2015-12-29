NEW YORK Dec 29 A New York state appeals court
on Tuesday threw out Facebook Inc's unusual malicious
prosecution lawsuit against DLA Piper and other law firms that
have represented a fugitive who claimed a 50 percent stake in
the social media company.
Reversing a lower court ruling that favored Facebook and
Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, the Appellate Division in
Manhattan found a lack of evidence that the law firms knew or
should have known that their client Paul Ceglia's case was
fraudulent and based on fabricated evidence.
Ceglia, 42, a wood pellet salesman from Wellsville, New
York, had sued Facebook and Zuckerberg in June 2010, alleging
that a 2003 contract for Zuckerberg to do programming for his
company Street Fax entitled him to half of Facebook.
Federal prosecutors later deemed the contract a forgery and
brought criminal charges against Ceglia. He had faced a May 4
trial, but in early March removed his electronic ankle bracelet
and disappeared, along with his wife, two children and a dog.
Facebook's market value is now roughly $300 billion.
In May, state Supreme Court Justice Eileen Rakower said
Facebook and Zuckerberg could pursue claims that DLA Piper,
Milberg LLP and Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman knew there was no
basis for Ceglia's civil lawsuit.
But the appeals court noted that the law firms had found
experts to counter Facebook's claim that the 2003 contract was
forged, and that Ceglia had passed a lie detector test.
The court called Facebook's allegations that the law firms
lacked probable cause to pursue Ceglia's civil case "entirely
conclusory," and that they knew of Ceglia's fraud "conclusory
and not supported by the record."
Facebook said it is evaluating whether to appeal.
"We are disappointed," a spokeswoman said. "DLA Piper and
the other named law firms possessed evidence proving the case
was based on forged documents and that Paul Ceglia's claim was a
fraud, but chose to pursue it anyway. We believe they should be
held accountable."
DLA Piper, one of the world's largest law firms, and its
outside counsel did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Sigmund Wissner-Gross, a lawyer representing Lippes Mathias,
said he was pleased with the decision. Gregory Joseph, a lawyer
representing Milberg, declined to comment.
The Facebook spokeswoman said the Menlo Park,
California-based company will continue litigation against Paul
Argentieri, another of Ceglia's lawyers. He could not be
immediately reached for comment.
The case is Facebook Inc et al v. DLA Piper LLP et al, New
York State Appellate Division, 1st Department, No. 16162.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)