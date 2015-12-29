(Adds comments from law firms, Ceglia having been free on bail)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Dec 29 A New York state appeals court
on Tuesday threw out Facebook Inc's unusual malicious
prosecution lawsuit against DLA Piper and two other law firms
that have represented a fugitive who claimed a 50 percent stake
in the social media company.
Reversing a lower court ruling, the Appellate Division in
Manhattan rejected "conclusory" allegations by Facebook and its
chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, that the firms knew or should
have known that their client Paul Ceglia's case was fraudulent
and based on a forged contract.
Ceglia, 42, a wood pellet salesman from Wellsville, New
York, had sued Facebook and Zuckerberg in June 2010, saying a
2003 "work-for-hire" contract for Zuckerberg to do programming
for Ceglia's company Street Fax entitled him to half of
Facebook.
Federal prosecutors later deemed the contract a forgery and
brought criminal charges against Ceglia.
He had been free on bail ahead of a trial set for May 4,
2015, but early last March Ceglia removed his electronic ankle
bracelet and disappeared, along with his wife, two children and
a dog.
Facebook is now valued at roughly $300 billion.
In May, a state judge said Facebook and Zuckerberg could
pursue claims that DLA Piper, one of the world's largest law
firms, as well as Milberg LLP and Lippes Mathias Wexler
Friedman, knew Ceglia's lawsuit lacked merit.
But in a 4-0 decision, the appeals court noted that the law
firms had found experts to counter Facebook's forgery claim, and
that Ceglia had passed a lie detector test.
The court called Facebook's allegation that the firms lacked
probable cause to pursue Ceglia's case "entirely conclusory."
Facebook said it is evaluating whether to appeal.
"We are disappointed," a spokeswoman said. "DLA Piper and
the other named law firms possessed evidence proving the case
was based on forged documents and that Paul Ceglia's claim was a
fraud, but chose to pursue it anyway. We believe they should be
held accountable."
Matthew Dontzin, a lawyer representing DLA Piper, said
Facebook and Zuckerberg sued solely "to deter lawyers from
taking them on. These types of bullying tactics have no place in
the courthouse and today justice was done."
Sigmund Wissner-Gross, a lawyer representing Lippes Mathias,
said he was pleased with the decision. Milberg's lawyer Gregory
Joseph declined to comment.
The Facebook spokeswoman said the Menlo Park,
California-based company will continue litigation against Paul
Argentieri, another of Ceglia's lawyers. He could not be reached
for comment.
The case is Facebook Inc et al v. DLA Piper LLP et al, New
York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, 1st Department,
No. 16162.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz and Leslie Adler)