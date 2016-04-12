By Yasmeen Abutaleb
SAN FRANCISCO, April 12 Facebook Inc said
on Tuesday it will begin allowing developers to build chatbots
inside its Messsenger app that will enable users to communicate
with businesses one-on-one in its latest efforts to dominate
enterprise transactions and customer service.
The chatbots expedite Facebook's efforts to build out
Messenger as the go-to place for users to contact businesses
rather than through third-party websites and 1-800 lines.
"You'll never have to call 1-800-Flowers again," Facebook
Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said during a demonstration of
how the chatbots will work.
At the company's annual developer's conference in San
Francisico, Zuckerberg also announced during his keynote address
its live video product, Facebook Live, was open to developers to
create new features as the company seeks to encourage users to
create more original content on the 1.6 billion-person site.
Zuckerberg's address also strayed from the normal company
news updates by making veiled references to the 2016 U.S.
presidential campaign. He referenced comments by Republican
frontrunner Donald Trump in particular, saying he heard "fearful
voices calling for building walls" and halting immigration.
Last week, Facebook made its biggest push yet in live video
by giving the product more prominent placement on its app and
rolling out features that make it easier to create and find
video. It is also paying celebrities and media companies to
supply video in order to get Live off to a quick start and take
on rivals such as Twitter Inc's Periscope and Snapchat.
(Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)