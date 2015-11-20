Comcast and Charter to announce wireless partnership shortly -WSJ
May 7 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc may announce a wireless partnership shortly, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 20 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said he will take two months of paternity leave after his daughter's birth, though he did not say when she is due.
Facebook allows its U.S. employees to take up to four months of paid maternity or paternity leave, which they can use all at once or throughout the year. (Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Accenture acquires creative and design agencies The Monkeys and Maud to expand its customer experience capabilities in Australia and New Zealand