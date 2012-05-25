* Knight, Citadel lost $30-$35 mln in botched IPO
* Firms submitted claims to Nasdaq on Monday
NEW YORK May 25 Citigroup Inc's Automated
Trading Desk had trading losses of about $20 million from
Facebook Inc's botched initial public offering on Nasdaq
OMX Group Inc's U.S. exchange, a source with knowledge
of the situation said on Friday.
The unit's losses were in addition to claims by market
makers Knight Capital Group Inc and Citadel Securities,
which each had losses of $30 million to $35 million.
UBS AG , the other large market maker
involved in the IPO of the social networking company on May 18,
has not disclosed any losses.
Nasdaq asked firms to detail estimates of losses by Monday
night. After that, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
will evaluate the filings and put out a report on the matter in
about four weeks, two sources said.
A technical glitch delayed Facebook's market debut by 30
minutes and many client orders were delayed, giving some
investors and traders significant losses as the stock price
dropped.
The exchange operator is facing lawsuits from investors and
threats of legal action from brokers.