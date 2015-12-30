(Adds details from decision and Facebook appeal, background of
case, comments from plaintiffs' lawyer, case citation, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Dec 29 A federal judge has certified
two shareholder class actions accusing Facebook Inc of
hiding concerns about its growth forecasts prior to the social
media company's May 2012 initial public offering.
U.S. District Judge Robert Sweet in Manhattan said retail
and institutional investors who claimed to lose money from
buying Facebook shares at inflated prices in connection with the
$16 billion IPO may pursue their respective claims as groups.
The decision is dated Dec. 11 but had been kept under seal,
which Sweet lifted in an order made public on Tuesday.
Other Facebook defendants include Chief Executive Mark
Zuckerberg, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and other
officials.
Facebook is appealing the class certifications, which the
Menlo Park, California-based company said are "without merit"
and conflict with "well-settled" precedent.
Shareholders accused Facebook of concealing internal
projections prior to its IPO of how growth in mobile devices, an
area in which it generated little ad revenue, might hurt its
prospects, even as it quietly warned underwriters to cut their
forecasts.
Facebook made its market debut on May 18, 2012 at $38 per
share. Its share price fell to $17.55 on Sept. 4, 2012 and
stayed below the IPO price for more than a year.
The stock ultimately rebounded, and closed on Tuesday up
$1.33 at $107.26 on Nasdaq. That gave Facebook a roughly $303
billion market value, Reuters data show.
In his 55-page decision, Sweet said Facebook "marshaled an
impressive amount of evidence" to suggest that shareholders knew
how mobile usage would affect revenue.
But he rejected Facebook's argument that shareholders should
pursue their claims individually, which might prove costly and
reduce recoveries, because of wide variations in how much they
knew.
Sweet wrote that "given the extraordinary size of this
case," allowing two subclasses "in fact adds more weight to the
predominance of common questions and answers, practically
negating the individualized questions raised."
In asking the federal appeals court in Manhattan for
permission to appeal the class certifications, Facebook said on
Monday "the suggestion that class members' knowledge might be
inferred on a class-wide basis flouts due process," helping make
Sweet's decision "all the more arbitrary."
The law firms Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann and
Labaton Sucharow were appointed class counsel. Thomas Dubbs, a
Labaton partner, said he is pleased with Sweet's decision.
The case is In re: Facebook Inc IPO Securities and
Derivative Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 12-md-02389.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Chris Reese and Richard
Chang)