By Helen Murphy and Luis Jaime Acosta
BOGOTA Jan 14 Facebook Inc on Wednesday
launched a mobile phone application that gives Colombian users
free access to a handful of online services, broadening Chief
Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg's effort to boost Internet
usage in developing markets.
Colombia is the first nation in Latin America to receive the
new Internet.org service, in partnership with local mobile phone
provider Tigo, but the aim is to push the application across the
region.
The tools offered by the service provide a foundation
Colombians can use to "build their own prosperity" Zuckerberg
said at a presentation in Bogota with President Juan Manuel
Santos.
"By giving people these basic tools for free, you're
creating an equal playing field," Zuckerberg said, referring to
entrepreneurs who could use the free Internet to start or grow a
business.
Internet.org will offer more than a dozen services via the
Android operating system, including online encyclopedia
Wikipedia, weather websites, job listings and health
information, as well as Facebook's own social network and
messaging service.
Access to the application's services is free, but links that
lead to information on other websites will require users to pay
data charges.
The service may even aid the country, which has 21 million
Facebook users, as it seeks an end to 50 years of war with
Marxist rebels, Zuckerberg said.
"Just giving people the tools of connectivity is important
by itself in creating communication and a tighter social fabric
in creating peace," the 30-year-old CEO said.
The service, first launched in Zambia back in July, will
eventually be available via other mobile providers.
Facebook has partnered with more than 150 wireless providers
over the past four years to offer free or discounted access to
its social network, but the new app is the first time the
company has added services beyond its own website.
"Our obsession is how we can use technology to reach our big
goals, first peace, which will allow us more equality and better
education," Santos said.
While 85 percent of the global population lives in areas
with mobile phone coverage, only 30 percent have access to the
Internet, according to Tigo. Around 3 billion people will have
online access by the end of 2014, the International
Telecommunications Union (ITU) has said.
Facebook hopes the Internet.org project will help more than
4 billion Internet-less people worldwide, many of whom live in
Africa and India.
The initiative has the potential to boost the size of
Facebook's audience, which totals 1.32 billion monthly users.
Tigo, a unit of Millicom, has about 8 million users
in Colombia.
