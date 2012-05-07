May 7 The average time spent accessing Facebook
via smartphone in the United States was 441 minutes in
March, compared with 391 minutes via computer, according to
comScore, underscoring the increasingly high-profile
role of mobile in social networking.
comScore's new Mobile Metrix 2.0 report showed U.S.
smartphone users spent 441 minutes per month, or 7 hours and 21
minutes, on Facebook in March. That compares with 391 minutes,
or 6 hours and 31 minutes, for people who tapped into Facebook
via a computer.
In filing documents for its initial public offering,
Facebook highlighted the importance of mobile while noting it
does not generate meaningful revenue from mobile users.
"If users increasingly access mobile products as a
substitute for access through personal computers and if we are
unable to successfully implement monetization strategies for our
mobile users," the company writes in its filing documents, "our
financial performance and ability to grow revenue would be
negatively affected."
Beefing up its mobile strategy was part of the reason
Facebook in April agreed to spend $1 billion to buy Instagram, a
photo-sharing mobile app, analysts say.
Historically, Facebook hasn't shown ads to mobile users,
although in March 2012 it started including "sponsored stories"
in users' mobile new feeds.
March marks the first month comScore measured mobile usage
-- for Apple's iOS, Google's Android and RIM's
Blackberry -- on sites like Facebook.
Facebook commands the lion's share of smartphone users'
time, comScore data showed. The next-most popular services were
check-in services Foursquare, with 146 minutes; microblogging
service Twitter, with 114 minutes; and blogging-service Tumblr,
with 68 minutes.
Facebook likely racked up more minutes because people like
to stay on to craft updates, read friends' updates, and respond,
said Michael Pachter of Wedbush Securities. By contrast, "it
doesn't take that long to tweet," he said.
comScore previously reported that Facebook computer users
spent 422.8 minutes on Facebook in December.
But it says the March figure of 391 minutes doesn't
represent a drop because it is now calculating the data
differently after learning it had been double-counting users in
some limited instances due to certain sites alerting servers
twice when users got on the sites and used Facebook plug-ins. It
has now fixed the glitch, a spokesman said.
The March numbers represent a rise of six minutes over
February, when computer users spent 385 minutes on Facebook,
comScore said.
Facebook's rich valuation -- approaching $100 billion at the
high end -- is in part based on high levels of user engagement.
Facebook cautioned in its filing documents that as growth in its
numbers of users slows, its "business performance will become
increasingly dependent on (its) ability to increase levels of
user engagement in current and new markets."
comScore said Facebook has about 158.9 million unique U.S.
visitors who access the site on computers and 78 million who
access it via mobile phones, although there is overlap between
the two groups.
Facebook declined to comment on the study.