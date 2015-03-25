By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, March 25 Facebook Inc on
Wednesday opened up its Messenger service for developers to
create apps and for consumers to communicate directly with
retailers, in the social media network's latest effort to expand
its reach.
The push to transform Facebook's messaging service into one
that operates independently of the company's social media
network comes as it faces intensifying competition from Twitter
Inc and Google Inc, as well as from
fast-growing messaging apps such as Snapchat and WeChat.
Facebook unveiled the new features at its annual developer
conference in San Francisco, for the first time allowing
developers to create apps that function inside the Messenger
app, which has more than 600 million users.
Forty different apps will be available on Messenger in the
coming days, allowing users of the service to send each other
sports clips and animations, Facebook said.
Another feature will allow consumers to use Messenger to
send a text message to make a restaurant reservation or to
receive a notification that a product purchased online has
shipped.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Richard Chang)