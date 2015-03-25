(Adds Facebook executive comments, details)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, March 25 Facebook Inc on
Wednesday opened up its Messenger service for developers to
create apps and for shoppers to communicate directly with
retailers, as the Internet company seeks to expand its reach.
The new features mark Facebook's latest effort to transform
its mobile messaging service into a full-featured platform with
the same pull with consumers and businesses as its flagship
1.4-billion user social network.
Facebook unveiled the new features at its annual developer
conference in San Francisco, for the first time allowing
developers to create apps that function inside the Messenger
service used by more than 600 million people.
Messenger will feature more than 40 different apps in the
next few days, allowing users to send each other sports clips,
animations and other items, Facebook said. Among the first apps
will be those from ESPN and The Weather Channel.
"This is just the first step toward creating better sharing
experiences across this whole family of apps," Facebook Chief
Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on stage at the conference.
Facebook has amassed a collection of mobile apps in recent
years, including photo-sharing app Instagram and messaging
service WhatsApp, which Facebook acquired for $19 billion in
2014. But the spotlight was on Messenger during the first day of
the two-day event.
Facebook hopes to turn its messaging service into one that
operates independently of the company's social media network as
it faces intensifying competition from Twitter Inc and
Google Inc, as well as fast-growing messaging apps
such as Snapchat and WeChat.
Facebook partnered with online retailers Zulily and Everlane
to let consumers contact them directly on Messenger to change
online orders, such as the color of a shirt, for example, and be
notified when a purchase has shipped. The service will be
available in a few weeks.
David Marcus, Facebook's head of messaging products, said in
an interview the service was likely to expand to businesses
besides retailers.
Purchases can be made by sending a message, provided the
store has the consumer's payment information, Marcus said. But
he declined to say whether Facebook might eventually process
such retail purchases directly in Messenger.
The new Messenger apps are meant to improve conversations
between users, Marcus said. The ESPN app offers short animated
sports clips that fans can send to friends.
Facebook must pre-approve apps that seek to be integrated
into its Messenger service, rather than downloaded separately.
But any developer is free to add basic features that will make
portions of their apps compatible with Messenger.
Marcus said the new features were not offered on its
WhatsApp messaging service because that was accessed on a wide
variety of mobile phones, including low-end devices which are
not well suited for the new functions.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Richard Chang)