By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 31 More than 70 rights groups
asked Facebook on Monday to clarify its policies for
removing content, especially at the behest of governments,
alleging the company has repeatedly censored postings that
document human rights violations.
In a letter sent to Facebook chief executive Mark
Zuckerberg, the organizations criticize the social media company
for cases in recent months where it has deleted content
involving police violence, removed iconic imagery from the
Vietnam war and briefly suspended accounts belonging to two
Palestinian journalists.
"News is not just getting shared on Facebook: it's getting
broken there," reads the letter, whose signatories include the
American Civil Liberties Union, Sierra Club, Center for Media
Justice and SumOfUs.
"When the most vulnerable members of society turn to your
platform to document and share experiences of injustice,
Facebook is morally obligated to protect that speech," it
continues.
Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The letter comes amid growing international scrutiny of
Facebook's content policies amid several controversial takedowns
and reversals in recent months, including the company's handling
of an iconic Vietnam war photo showing a naked girl burned by
napalm.
Reuters reported on Friday that an elite group of at least
five senior executives, including chief operating officer Sheryl
Sandberg, regularly directs content policy and makes editorial
judgment calls, particularly in high-profile controversies.
In their letter, the groups accuse Facebook of censoring
content that depicts police brutality, which "sets a dangerous
precedent that further hurts and silences marginalized
communities, particularly communities of color."
It questions the August deactivation of an account belonging
to Korryn Gaines, an armed black woman who was fatally shot by
Maryland police after a standoff.
Facebook deactivated Gaines' account after Baltimore police
issued an emergency request to the company through a "law
enforcement portal," multiple media organizations reported.
The groups requested that Facebook make its policies for
removing content clear and accessible to the public, especially
with regard to live broadcasts and journalistic material.
It also asked that the company create a public appeals
platform for users to protest removed content, undergo an
external audit of its "content censorship and data sharing
policies" and refuse to disclose customer information to
third-party government agencies unless required by law.
Facebook announced in a blog post earlier this month that,
in response to "continued feedback" on content removals, it
would begin weighing news value more heavily when deciding
whether to block content.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Andrea
Ricci)