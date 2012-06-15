SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 Facebook Inc's chief technology officer, Bret Taylor, is departing "sometime this summer" to start his own company, in the first exit of a high-profile executive since the social networking company's May 18 IPO.

In an announcement on his Facebook page verified by a company spokesman, Taylor said he will be starting up a new company with Kevin Gibbs, a senior Google Inc engineer according to his Facebook profile.

Some investors had speculated that Facebook would have trouble holding onto key talent following its IPO, which created many millionaires among its ranks.