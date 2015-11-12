(Corrects date in dateline to Nov 11, instead of Nov 10)

Nov 11 Facebook Inc said requests for account data from governments globally jumped 18 percent in the first half of 2015.

Content restricted for violating local law more than doubled to 20,568 pieces during the same period, compared with the second half of 2014, Facebook said in a blog post on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1LayIL2) (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru)