March 16 Facebook Inc recorded a slight
increase in government requests for account data in the second
half of 2014, according to its Global Government Requests
Report, which includes information about content removal.
Requests for account data increased to 35,051 in the second
half of 2014 from 34,946 in the first half, with requests from
countries such as India rising and those from others including
United States and Germany falling, the report by the world's
largest Internet social network showed.
Facebook said it restricted 9,707 pieces of content for
violating local laws, 11 percent more than in the first half,
with access restricted to 5,832 pieces in India and 3,624 in
Turkey.(govtrequests.facebook.com)
"We will continue to scrutinize each government request and
push back when we find deficiencies. We will also continue to
push governments around the world to reform their surveillance
practices in a way that maintains the safety and security of
their people while ensuring their rights and freedoms are
protected," Monika Bickert, Facebook's head of global policy
management wrote in a blog post. (bit.ly/18vocm1)
Bickert said Facebook challenges requests that appear to be
"unreasonable" or "overbroad" and if a country requests content
be removed because it is illegal, Facebook may restrict access
only in that country.
The technology industry has pushed for greater transparency
on government data requests, seeking to shake off concerns about
their involvement in vast, surreptitious surveillance programs
revealed by former spy agency contractor Edward Snowden.
Facebook, Microsoft, Yahoo and Google
last year began publishing details about the number of
government requests for data they receive.
Facebook on Sunday also updated its community standards to
tell users what types of posts are not allowed on the service,
providing guidance on policies related to self-injury, dangerous
organizations, bullying and harassment, criminal activity,
sexual violence and exploitation.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava and Supriya Kurane in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)