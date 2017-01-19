BRIEF-Canada Post segment reports $44 mln profit before tax in Q1
* Canada post segment reports $44-million profit before tax in first quarter on the strength of continued growth in parcels
COPENHAGEN Jan 19 Facebook plans to build its third data centre outside the United States in Odense, Denmark, the California-based tech company said at a joint press conference with Odense municipality on Thursday.
Facebook bought a 0.5 square kilometre plot of land on the outskirts of Odense in October, but had not disclosed the purpose of the site. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Canada post segment reports $44-million profit before tax in first quarter on the strength of continued growth in parcels
LONDON, May 29 Concern over Italy's banks and Britain's national election dominated holiday-thinned European financial markets on Monday, from back off two-year highs.