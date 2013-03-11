BRIEF-Mobileiron Inc launches GDPR mobile readiness service
* Mobileiron Inc launches general data protection regulation (GDPR) mobile readiness service
* Mobileiron Inc launches general data protection regulation (GDPR) mobile readiness service
June 1 Social media companies like Facebook, Twitter and Google’s YouTube have stepped up both the speed and number of removals of hate speech on their platforms in response to EU pressure to do more to tackle the issue, results of an EU evaluation seen by Reuters showed.