EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
NEW YORK, June 7 Bill O'Brien, chief executive of exchange operator Direct Edge, on Thursday called Nasdaq OMX's plans to compensate clients for its mishandling of Facebook's initial public offering an illegal move and a challenge to the industry.
"It was a shameless attempt to basically turn an investor confidence-eroding event into a competitive advantage," O'Brien told analysts at a Sandler O'Neill conference on exchanges and brokerage. "We're going to vigorously contest it."
O'Brien said he does not believe Nasdaq's plans will be approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission, and he said Nasdaq will have to go back to the drawing board to address how it will compensate clients.
Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said it will offer $40 million in cash and rebates to clients harmed by its mishandling of Facebook Inc's market debut.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has