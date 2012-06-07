BRIEF-Shenzhen Zhenye Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 16
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 15
By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, June 7 Bill O'Brien, chief executive of exchange operator Direct Edge, on Thursday called Nasdaq OMX's plans to compensate clients for its mishandling of Facebook's initial public offering an illegal move and a challenge to the industry. "It was a shameless attempt to basically turn an investor confidence-eroding event into a competitive advantage," O'Brien told analysts at a Sandler O'Neill conference on exchanges and brokerage. "We're going to vigorously contest it." O'Brien said he does not believe Nasdaq's plans will be approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission, and he said Nasdaq will have to go back to the drawing board to address how it will compensate clients. "I don't think it complies with U.S. securities law," O'Brien said. "It's like dumping oil in the ocean. You can't do it." Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said it will offer $40 million in cash and rebates to clients harmed by its mishandling of Facebook Inc's market debut.
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 15
June 7 The Trump administration has ordered a review of sweeping federal land-use restrictions adopted in 2105 to safeguard the greater sage grouse, a once-ubiquitous prairie bird whose fate is tied to the health of America's vast but vanishing Western grasslands. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced the 60-day review of sage grouse conservation rules in a Wednesday conference call with reporters, saying Western governors have complained that federal implementation of the plan has