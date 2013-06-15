BRIEF-Horton Capital Partners fund reports 5.01 pct stake in CPS Technologies as of March 22
* Horton Capital Partners Fund reports 5.01 pct stake in CPS Technologies Corp as of March 22 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 Facebook Inc received between 9,000 and 10,000 requests for user data from various U.S. government entities in 2012's second half, involving 18,000 to 19,000 of its users' accounts, the worlds largest social network said in a Friday blogpost.
The company said it released the information after reaching a deal about disclosures with U.S. national security authorities.
* Pilot Gold reports year-end financial and operating results
* Launch of a series of new 100pct clean, non-carbonated craft beverages made with no artificial sweeteners