Jan 27 Facebook appeared to be down early Tuesday, with the social media site saying it is working on fixing the issue.

"Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can," Facebook said on its website.

Users from the United States and India reported that they were unable to log on to the website.

Representatives at Facebook were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)