S.Korea says private consumption fragile, strong exports boost investment
SEOUL, May 12 South Korea said on Friday that recovery in private consumption remains weak although rapid growth in exports is boosting both production and investment.
Jan 27 Facebook appeared to be down early Tuesday, with the social media site saying it is working on fixing the issue.
"Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can," Facebook said on its website.
Users from the United States and India reported that they were unable to log on to the website.
Representatives at Facebook were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
TORONTO, May 11 Hudson's Bay Co on Thursday reported a 2.9 percent decline in quarterly sales, saying fewer customers shopped in its stores, which include Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor, amid a continuing shift toward online shopping.