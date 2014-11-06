Nov 6 Facebook Inc said users would now
have option to donate directly to various Ebola relief charities
through a button at the top of their News Feeds.
Facebook users can donate to three charities - International
Medical Corps, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red
Crescent Societies, and Save the Children - starting today, the
company said on its website on Thursday. (bit.ly/1pqeRUq)
The social media company is also donating 100 terminals to
provide internet and voice-calling access for aid workers to
Ebola-hit areas such as Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.
Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in October he and his
wife would donate $25 million to the Centers for Disease Control
Foundation to fight Ebola.
The Ebola outbreak has resulted in nearly 5,000 deaths in
West Africa and nine cases treated in the United States since
August.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)