By Alistair Barr
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 20 Facebook Inc
unveiled a test on Thursday that charges users to send certain
types of messages through the social network, the latest example
of the company looking for new sources of revenue and profit.
Until now, Facebook's messaging system sends the
most-relevant messages, including those from users' Facebook
friends, into an Inbox and siphons off less-relevant messages,
such as potential spam, in an "Other" folder.
"Today we're starting a small experiment to test the
usefulness of economic signals to determine relevance," Facebook
said. "This test will give a small number of people the option
to pay to have a message routed to the 'Inbox' rather than the
'Other' folder of a recipient that they are not connected with."
A Facebook spokesman said the charge for the test is $1 per
message, but added that the company is still looking for the
"optimum" price. Users can only receive one of these paid,
re-routed messages per week, he noted.
The company said its test service may be useful in certain
situations, such as allowing users to send a message to someone
they heard speak at an event but are not friends with, or
contacting someone about a job opportunity.
Facebook, which went public earlier this year, is under
pressure from Wall Street to find new sources of revenue and
profit. The company has responded with a series of new services
and tests in recent months. In September, the company said it
would start charging merchants to run offers on its social
network. [ID: nL1E8KK6DQ]
The test messaging service is similar to the InMail service
from LinkedIn Corp, the professional networking rival
to Facebook, which lets users with high-end subscriptions send
messages to other LinkedIn members outside their networks.
"For the receiver, this test allows them to hear from people
who have an important message to send them," Facebook added.