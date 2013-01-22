By Belinda Goldsmith
LONDON Jan 22 Witnessing friends' vacations,
love lives and work successes on Facebook can cause envy and
trigger feelings of misery and loneliness, according to German
researchers.
A study conducted jointly by two German universities found
rampant envy on Facebook, the world's largest social network
that now has over one billion users and has produced an
unprecedented platform for social comparison.
The researchers found that one in three people felt worse
after visiting the site and more dissatisfied with their lives,
while people who browsed without contributing were affected the
most.
"We were surprised by how many people have a negative
experience from Facebook with envy leaving them feeling lonely,
frustrated or angry," researcher Hanna Krasnova from the
Institute of Information Systems at Berlin's Humboldt University
told Reuters.
"From our observations some of these people will then leave
Facebook or at least reduce their use of the site," said
Krasnova, adding to speculation that Facebook could be reaching
saturation point in some markets.
Researchers from Humboldt University and from Darmstadt's
Technical University found vacation photos were the biggest
cause of resentment with more than half of envy incidents
triggered by holiday snaps on Facebook.
Social interaction was the second most common cause of envy
as users could compare how many birthday greetings they received
to those of their Facebook friends and how many "likes" or
comments were made on photos and postings.
"Passive following triggers invidious emotions, with users
mainly envying happiness of others, the way others spend their
vacations and socialize," the researchers said in the report
"Envy on Facebook: A Hidden Threat to Users' Life Satisfaction?"
released on Tuesday.
"The spread and ubiquitous presence of envy on Social
Networking Sites is shown to undermine users' life
satisfaction."
They found people aged in their mid-30s were most likely to
envy family happiness while women were more likely to envy
physical attractiveness.
These feelings of envy were found to prompt some users to
boast more about their achievements on the site run by Facebook
Inc. to portray themselves in a better light.
Men were shown to post more self-promotional content on
Facebook to let people know about their accomplishments while
women stressed their good looks and social lives.
The researchers based their findings on two studies
involving 600 people with the results to be presented at a
conference on information systems in Germany in February.
The first study looked at the scale, scope and nature of
envy incidents triggered by Facebook and the second at how envy
was linked to passive use of Facebook and life satisfaction.
The researchers said the respondents in both studies were
German but they expected the findings to hold internationally as
envy is a universal feeling and possibly impact Facebook usage.
"From a provider's perspective, our findings signal that
users frequently perceive Facebook as a stressful environment,
which may, in the long-run, endanger platform sustainability,"
the researchers concluded.