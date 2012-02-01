SAN FRANCISCO Founded: 2004
Original name: thefacebook.com
Headquarters: Menlo Park
Employees: 3,200 as of December 31, 2011
Revenue: $3.71 billion in 2011
Founder and CEO: Mark Zuckerberg
Earliest investors: PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel invested $500,000 in 2004, followed by Accel Partners, which invested $12.7 million in 2005
Biggest stakeholder: Mark Zuckerberg, who holds a 56.9 pre-IPO voting stake
Other top stakeholders: Greylock Partners, Meritech Capital Partners, DigitalSky Technologies; entrepreneurs Reid Hoffman, Mark Pincus, Sean Parker
Number of users: 845 million active monthly users worldwide, including 161 million active monthly users in the United States, 46 million users in India
Average time spent on Facebook: Worldwide users spend about 6 hours a month; 7 hours in United States
