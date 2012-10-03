By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 3 Facebook Inc is
letting users in the United States pay a fee to boost the
visibility of their postings on the social network, the
company's latest effort to look beyond advertisers for revenue.
The promoted-posts-for-users feature, which Facebook began
offering as a test on Wednesday to a limited number of its U.S.
users, ensures that a comment or photo shared by a Facebook
member gets prominent billing in their friends' newsfeeds.
"When you promote a post - whether it's wedding photos, a
garage sale, or big news - you bump it higher in news feed so
your friends and subscribers are more likely to notice it,"
Facebook said in an announcement on its official blog on
Wednesday.
Facebook is considering a variety of prices. The current
test price in the United States is $7, according to a Facebook
spokesman.
The move marks Facebook's latest effort to experiment with
new ways to make money beyond advertising, which accounted for
roughly 84 percent of the company's revenue in the second
quarter. Facebook also takes a 30 percent cut of purchases of
virtual goods by users playing Zynga's Farmville and
other social games on its website.
With Facebook's revenue growth rate showing a sharp slowdown
in recent quarters, many analysts and investors believe the
company needs to find new ways to make money.
Last week, Facebook unveiled a feature that lets U.S. users
buy and send real gifts, such as eyeglasses, pastries and gift
cards to their friends. Initially available to a limited number
of users in the United States, Facebook Gifts could signal the
company's intent to play a bigger role in e-commerce.
Facebook's main social networking service, which has 955
million users, will remain free, said Facebook spokesman
Jonathan Thaw.
"Facebook has offered paid products - virtual gifts, virtual
goods in games, sponsored stories, ads - for years, and still
remains free. This doesn't change that," said Thaw.
The paid postings will be visible on the desktop and mobile
versions of the social network. Facebook will place the paid-for
postings towards the top of people's newsfeeds for a limited
period of time. Facebook's newsfeed typically displays content
by freshness and relevance.
The promoted-posts-for-users feature was first tested in New
Zealand in May, and Facebook said it has tested the service in
20 other countries since then.
Shares of Facebook, which made its public market debut at
$38 a share in May, were down 1.7 percent at $21.89 in
afternoon trading on Wednesday.