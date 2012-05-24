BOSTON May 24 Nearly a week after the initial
public offering of Facebook Inc, Fidelity Investments
signaled it is still dealing with customer confusion over
whether they actually own shares in the social media company.
Fidelity, a mutual fund company that also runs a large
brokerage, issued a special notice to customers who submitted
orders to buy Facebook shares on Friday, saying they may have
experienced delays in status updates.
"We realize that some customers still have questions about
how these delays may have affected their trading activity,"
Fidelity said in the notice to customers. "We understand that
Nasdaq is working with federal regulators to determine what, if
any, accommodation might be made. However, customers should
assume that any shares of Facebook stock currently credited to
their accounts are owned by them and available for trading."