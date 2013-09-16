Sept 16 A Facebook post defending a drug
company stock has spurred more than a year of headaches for a
broker who has been fined and suspended in a case that
highlights the perils of running afoul of the securities
industry's social media rules.
Charles Matisi's 2012 Facebook post took issue with a
Barron's article that cautioned against buying Arena
Pharmaceuticals Inc's stock too high, given some of the
hurdles it faced to bring a key weight loss drug to market.
First, his firm concluded that he violated its social media
policy, and he resigned from his job at MML Investors Services,
a Springfield, Massachusetts-based unit of Massachusetts Mutual
Life Insurance Co, the firm said.
Then, he had to answer to Wall Street's watchdog, the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which slapped him with
a $5,000 civil fine and 10-day suspension last week, according
to a settlement agreement.
"There's no safer weight loss drug," he had written. Though
he did not name the drug in his post, the firm recently won
approval for weight-loss drug Belviq.
His remark was "not fair and balanced," FINRA said in the
settlement, and omitted key details, including the fact that he
and 33 of his customers owned Arena shares.
Matisi, who now works for Park Avenue Securities in
Woodbury, New York, a unit of The Guardian Life Insurance Co of
America, neither admitted nor denied FINRA's allegations,
according to the settlement filing dated Sept. 11.
Matisi declined to comment to Reuters. He denied in a
separate public disclosure filing that he violated any company
policy. A Massachusetts Mutual spokeswoman said the company
"fully cooperated" with FINRA's review of this matter.
While FINRA's sanctions against Matisi are not substantial,
the case illustrates how easily brokers' social media activities
can land them in hot water.
"It's a little case, but it's pretty educational," said
Ignatius Grande, a New York-based lawyer who advises companies
on social media issues. "Whatever you write, you have to expect
it's going to come back to haunt you," Grande said.
Regulators consider posts by brokerages and their employees
as types of communications with the public, subject to
longstanding industry rules. In general, they can't be
misleading or omit material information.
Some posts are even subject to FINRA's advertising
regulations, which require pre-approval by the firm's
management. Firms must also monitor and store the posts, as they
do with email. Most firms also have their own, strict policies
about advisers' social media use.
There have been just a handful of enforcement cases against
advisers about their social media posts since 2010, when FINRA
first issued guidance about using social media sites. FINRA
fined and suspended a broker in 2010, for example, for Tweets
she made about a stock in which she had a financial interest.
But a recent FINRA effort to check up on how firms are using
social media and policies they have in place could yield more
such cases, Grande said. The regulator, in June, began
collecting details from firms about their social media use and
monitoring, among other things.
PERMITTED TO RESIGN
Matisi's troubles began in mid-2012, when a financial
commentator posted a remark on an online bulleting board stating
that shares of a Arena had "climbed high" because of a
widespread belief that the Food and Drug Administration would
approve an obesity drug the company developed. She also cited
the cautionary Barron's article.
Matisi responded through his Facebook profile, which
identified him as a financial planner at MassMutual Financial
Group, according to the FINRA settlement filing. He described
the article as "idiotic" in addition to defending the drug.
Matisi, at the time, owned 10,000 shares of the stock, worth
about $60,000, and about 33 of his clients also owned the stock,
but he did not disclose these stakes in the posting, according
to the FINRA settlement.
The proliferation of social media sites and scrutiny by
regulators has led many firms to develop strict internal
policies about using the sites. Some firms still prohibit their
advisers from using social media.
At Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co, brokers can use
only sites that the company approves, a spokeswoman said. Their
social media activities are supervised and they must follow
certain procedures to ensure compliance with regulatory
obligations, she said.
Matisi's official records show that he was "permitted to
resign" from his firm. However, he has affixed a comment noting
that he resigned voluntary because he was unhappy at the firm.