PARIS, Sept 25 The French government has
summoned Facebook Inc managers to appear before the
country's data watchdog to explain how some of its users came to
believe their privacy had been infringed on the social network,
it said in a statement early on Tuesday.
Two ministers said they had intervened after seeing reports
that private messages between Facebook users in France had
appeared on their "Timelines", which can reach a wide Internet
audience.
Metro newspaper reported that a "non-systemic" problem at
Facebook had caused certain personal messages, some several
years old, to be displayed on the Timelines which serve as a
profile page with details selected by the user.
Facebook France denied any breakdown in its security systems
and said that while some old data had appeared where it should
not have, none of it originated from private messages.
"A minority of users were worried after seeing messages they
thought to be private appearing on their Timelines," a spokesman
for Facebook France said.
"Facebook engineers examined the situation and confirmed
that the messages in question were old postings, which had
previously been visible on the users' profiles," he added.
Announcing the appearance of Facebook bosses in front of the
CNIL data privacy agency later on Tuesday, Industry Minister
Arnaud Montebourg and Small Businesses Minister Fleur Pellerin
called for "clear and transparent explanations" and said the
episode demonstrated the need for better data protection.