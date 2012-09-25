PARIS, Sept 25 France's data watchdog CNIL said
it would continue an inquiry into how some users of Facebook Inc
came to believe that their privacy had been infringed on
the social network.
The French government said early on Tuesday it had summoned
Facebook managers to appear before the watchdog to explain an
apparent data glitch.
"It appears that additional investigations are needed to
determine if private messages were indeed publicly available,"
the watchdog said in a statement.
Two ministers said they had intervened after seeing reports
that private messages between Facebook users in France had
appeared on their "Timelines", which can reach a wide Internet
audience.
Metro newspaper reported that a "non-systemic" problem at
Facebook had caused certain personal messages, some several
years old, to be displayed on the Timelines which serve as
profile pages with details selected by the user.
Facebook France denied any breakdown in its security systems
and said that while some old data had appeared where it should
not have, none of it originated from private messages.
"A minority of users were worried after seeing messages they
thought to be private appearing on their Timelines," a spokesman
for Facebook France said.
"Facebook engineers examined the situation and confirmed
that the messages in question were old postings, which had
previously been visible on the users' profiles," he added.
Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg and Small Businesses
Minister Fleur Pellerin had called for "clear and transparent
explanations" and said the episode demonstrated the need for
better data protection.