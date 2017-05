A man is silhouetted against a video screen with an Facebook logo as he poses with an Samsung S4 smartphone in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

A glitch on Facebook changed profiles of several users, including that of Facebook Inc (FB.O) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, to memorial pages on Friday, according to multiple news outlets.

"We hope people who love will find comfort in the things others share to remember and celebrate [his/her] life," appeared at the top of user profiles, Gizmodo reported.

Facebook was not immediately available for comment.

People took to Twitter to ridicule the glitch.

"Facebook thinks I'm dead I guess? That's awkward," Jason Evagelho tweeted.

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)