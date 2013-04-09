SAN FRANCISCO, April 9 General Motors Co
is running ads for a Chevrolet car on mobile versions of
Facebook, the automaker's first ads on the social network since
publicly announcing its decision to stop advertising on Facebook
nearly a year ago.
"Chevrolet is testing a number of mobile advertising
solutions, including Facebook, as part of its 'Find New Roads'
campaign," the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
"Today, Chevrolet is launching an industry-first
'mobile-only' pilot campaign for the Chevrolet Sonic that
utilizes newly available targeting and measurement capabilities
on Facebook," the automaker said.
GM caused a stir in May 2012 when, three days before
Facebook Inc's initial public offering, it announced it
was dropping its paid ads on the website because they had had
little impact on consumers.
The automaker continued to maintain pages on Facebook, for
which it pays no fees.
Facebook, the world's No. 1 Web social network with more
than 1 billion users, generates roughly 84 percent of its
revenue from its advertising business.
Facebook said in a statement that it has had an ongoing
dialogue with GM over the last twelve months and looks forward
to working "even more closely" with the company in the coming
weeks and months.