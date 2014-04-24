(Repeats with no changes)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, April 23 Facebook Inc has
a message for Wall Street: Don't expect new revenue streams
anytime soon.
The world's No. 1 Internet social network delivered its
strongest revenue growth in several years during the first
quarter, as its mobile ad business gained steam.
But even as Facebook gave investors the good news, buoying
its stock by roughly 3 percent in after-hours trading, the
company made it clear that other money-making efforts such as
video ads and ads within its Instagram photo-sharing app would
not bear fruit in the near future.
"That will probably be the most disappointing statement to
come out of the call," said Macquarie Research analyst Ben
Schachter. "Many folks were anticipating a next leg of growth."
Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg told
analysts on a conference call on Wednesday that Instagram ads,
video ads and a nascent mobile ad network were all still in
experimental phases and that none of them would make a
meaningful contribution to revenue in 2014.
That may dash the hopes of some investors, who had expected
Instagram to start generating revenue two years after Facebook
acquired it for $1 billion.
"We're very focused on consumer growth, and we move slowly
and deliberately in monetization," Sandberg said, referring to
the limited number of ads on Instagram. "We don't see the need
or the urge to ramp this as quickly as we possibly can."
Facebook is also going slow with auto-play video ads.
Facebook said earlier this year it would allow a small group of
advertisers to display 15-second video ads on Facebook, but
Sandberg said on Wednesday the company was still gauging users'
response and was in no hurry to open the service up broadly to
advertisers.
The comments are likely to cause financial analysts and
investors to re-appraise Facebook's near-term prospects. In
notes to investors released prior to Wednesday's earnings
report, Morgan Stanley estimated that video ads could contribute
$900 million to Facebook's top line this year, while Cowen & Co
targeted $1 billion in video ad revenue.
Shares of Facebook remained up in after hours trading, even
after the company warned that its advertising revenue growth
would slow throughout the year, as it faces tougher year-on-year
comparisons.
Investors are willing to give Facebook some leeway, given
its strong performance building the mobile ad business, said
Macquarie's Schacther.
"They've earned the benefit of the doubt, that even if it
doesn't come this quarter, or the next quarter, that it will
come," he said of the company's additional revenue
opportunities.
TURNAROUND
Facebook's newsfeed ads, which inject paid marketing
messages straight into a user's stream of news and content, have
ignited Facebook's revenue growth and bolstered its stock price
during the past year. The ads are ideally suited for the
smaller-sized screens of smartphones and other mobile devices.
Facebook said mobile ads contributed 59 percent of its ad
revenue in the first quarter, up from 30 percent in the year-ago
period. Facebook's overall revenue grew 72 percent year-on-year
to $2.5 billion in the first quarter, above the $2.36 billion
expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Facebook's first-quarter results underscore how far the
company has come since its rocky 2012 initial public offering,
when concerns about slowing revenue growth cut its stock price
in half. At the time, investors questioned Chief Executive Mark
Zuckerberg's commitment to the financial side of the business,
spooked by the hoodie-wearing founder's comments about that
Facebook does not build services to make money, but rather that
it makes money to build better services.
Many of the key investor concerns about Facebook's ability
to transition its ad business to mobile phones and a perception
that consumers were cutting back their time on the social
network have been dispelled, said FBN Securities analyst Shebly
Seyrafi.
He noted the proportion of Facebook users who access the
site daily increased to nearly 63 percent in the first quarter,
up from 61.5 percent at the end of 2013.
"If you look at user growth, engagement rates and
monetization, the three key levers of value, Facebook delivered
on all three," he said.
While Seyrafi said he believed Instagram has the potential
to turn into a near-term money-maker, he said he was not
concerned by Facebook's comments.
"All these things are new shoots of growth for the company,"
Seyrafi said. "But I think that they want to deliver first and
report it afterwards, rather than guiding beforehand."
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Richard Chang)