May 29 Facebook Inc said its systems to
remove hate speech haven't worked as well as the company had
hoped, amid reports that advertisers are pulling their brands
off the social network in the face of a backlash from women's
groups.
In a blog post by its safety team late Tuesday, the company
acknowledged there had been problems with removing content that
would be considered examples of gender-based hate.
"We have been working over the past several months to
improve our systems to respond to reports of violations, but the
guidelines used by these systems have failed to capture all the
content that violates our standards. We need to do better - and
we will," the company said in the post.
Among other responses, Facebook said it would update the
guidelines used to evaluate hate speech, and would encourage
existing online anti-hate groups to add representatives of
women's organizations as well.
Last week, a group called Women, Action & the Media released
an open letter to Facebook, urging the company to improve its
response to content that "trivializes or glorifies violence
against girls or women."
They also called for Facebook members to contact advertisers
whose ads appeared next to such content.
The British edition of MediaWeek reported on Wednesday that
at least 13 brands pulled ads from Facebook in the wake of the
campaign.